SSC Re-Opens Exam Slot Booking Window: Know Option Submission Steps and Deadline

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has offered a one-time chance to candidates who missed the earlier self-slot selection facility for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination 2025. Through this special provision, candidates can now choose their preferred exam city using the feedback module available in their SSC login. The window for submitting city preferences will remain open until 11 AM on December 4.

Candidates must log in to the official website, ssc.gov.in, to select their exam city. SSC stated that those who did not use the self-slotting option before the original deadline of November 21, 2025, can now utilise this extended facility. The commission, however, clarified that the allocation of the chosen city will be done on a “best effort basis”, depending on availability and logistical constraints.

SSC has also warned that candidates who fail to use this one-time opportunity will not be permitted to appear for the computer-based test (CBT), as their admit cards will not be generated. Meanwhile, the SSC CPO city intimation slip for candidates who have already completed the self-slotting process during the initial window has been released.

The SSC CPO 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 12, aiming to fill 5,308 vacancies. The recruitment process will be held in four phases: Paper 1, the Physical Standard Test (PST) or Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2, and finally the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).