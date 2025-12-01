school closure

Cyclone Ditwah Effect: All Schools Across Four Regions of Puducherry to Remain Shut Today

Posted on 01 Dec 2025
09:55 AM

File Image

Summary
Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday announced that all schools, including private and government-aided institutions, will remain closed on December 1.
The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains expected under the influence of cyclone Ditwah.

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday announced that all schools—including private and government-aided institutions—across the four regions of the union territory will remain closed on December 1.

The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains expected under the influence of cyclone Ditwah, the minister said in a release.

Further arrangements are being monitored by the administration, he added.

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression and is expected to be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 20 km from the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by Monday morning, the IMD said.

The system is currently located approximately 90 km southeast of Cuddalore, 130 km northeast of Karaikal, 90 km southeast of Puducherry, 180 km northeast of Vedaranyam, and 140 km southeast of Chennai.

The name 'Ditwah' suggested by Yemen, refers to a lagoon and likely comes from Detwah Lagoon, a large saline lagoon on Socotra's northwest coast.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 01 Dec 2025
09:56 AM
