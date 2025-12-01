Bihar Board

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026 for Class 10, 12 Out: Check Result and Practical Test Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Dec 2025
11:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the 2026 board exam dates for both Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate).
The detailed schedule has been released on the board’s website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the 2026 board exam dates for both Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate). As per the detailed schedule released on the board’s website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Class 10 examinations will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026, while Class 12 exams are set to take place from February 2 to February 13, 2026. The results for both are expected by March or April.

The board has confirmed that examinations for both classes will be conducted in two shifts across designated centres in the state. The first shift will run from 9:30 AM to 12.45 PM, and the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. Ahead of the theory exams, Class 12 practical exams will be conducted at the school level, with admit cards being issued in advance. Students have been advised to carefully verify all personal and exam-related information printed on their admit cards.

BSEB has urged all students appearing for the 2026 board exams to go through the subject-wise timetable, reporting guidelines, and examination instructions thoroughly to avoid any last-minute confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking a significant step towards modernising the examination process, the board is introducing new technologies this year. For the first time, an AI-powered chatbot will be made available via a mobile application to help students resolve exam-related queries. The technology will also assist in preventing duplication and ensuring greater transparency in exam management.

Last updated on 01 Dec 2025
11:21 AM
Bihar Board bseb Bihar School Examination Board Board Exam 2026 exam schedule
Similar stories
SSC 2025

SSC Re-Opens Exam Slot Booking Window: Know Option Submission Steps and Deadline

NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Reporting & Cancellation De. . .

school closure

Cyclone Ditwah Effect: All Schools Across Four Regions of Puducherry to Remain Shut T. . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Link and Exam Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC 2025

SSC Re-Opens Exam Slot Booking Window: Know Option Submission Steps and Deadline

NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Reporting & Cancellation De. . .

school closure

Cyclone Ditwah Effect: All Schools Across Four Regions of Puducherry to Remain Shut T. . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Link and Exam Guidelines

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR)

NALSAR Hyderabad Asks CLAT 2026 Aspirants to Update SC Reservation Sub-Category by De. . .

NEET counselling

JCECEB Releases Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Allotment; 99 Candidates Assigned Seat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality