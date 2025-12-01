Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026 for Class 10, 12 Out: Check Result and Practical Test Details

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the 2026 board exam dates for both Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate). The detailed schedule has been released on the board’s website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the 2026 board exam dates for both Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate). As per the detailed schedule released on the board’s website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Class 10 examinations will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026, while Class 12 exams are set to take place from February 2 to February 13, 2026. The results for both are expected by March or April.

The board has confirmed that examinations for both classes will be conducted in two shifts across designated centres in the state. The first shift will run from 9:30 AM to 12.45 PM, and the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. Ahead of the theory exams, Class 12 practical exams will be conducted at the school level, with admit cards being issued in advance. Students have been advised to carefully verify all personal and exam-related information printed on their admit cards.

BSEB has urged all students appearing for the 2026 board exams to go through the subject-wise timetable, reporting guidelines, and examination instructions thoroughly to avoid any last-minute confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking a significant step towards modernising the examination process, the board is introducing new technologies this year. For the first time, an AI-powered chatbot will be made available via a mobile application to help students resolve exam-related queries. The technology will also assist in preventing duplication and ensuring greater transparency in exam management.