UPSC CDS II Result 2025 Declared: Check Merit List and SSB Interview Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II 2025 result. A total of 9,085 candidates have successfully qualified in the written examination and are now eligible to appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview round conducted by the Ministry of Defence.

Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 written test can check their results on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in. The merit list includes the roll numbers and names of all qualified candidates. Those who have opted for the Army as their first preference are required to register on the recruiting directorate’s portal — joinindianarmy.nic.in to receive their SSB interview call letters.

According to UPSC, the marksheets of candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 examination will be made available on the official website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final OTA course result (after completion of the SSB interview). These marksheets will remain accessible for 30 days on the portal.

The UPSC CDS 2 examination is conducted annually to recruit officer-level candidates for the Indian Armed Forces — including the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This recruitment cycle aims to fill vacancies for the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun) 161st (DE) Course, Indian Naval Academy (Ezhimala), Air Force Academy (Hyderabad), and Officers Training Academy (Chennai) for both men and women. The courses are scheduled to commence in July 2026.

For further updates and interview schedules, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC and defence recruitment websites.

Find the detailed merit list PDF here.