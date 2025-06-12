UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Qualified Candidates List and Cutoff Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
09:13 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the much-awaited UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025 results on its website.
A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified for the next stage of this prestigious recruitment process — the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the much-awaited UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025 results on its website. A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified for the next stage of this prestigious recruitment process — the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025. The commission has also notified that the results of four roll numbers have been withheld.

Examinees can now check their results on the UPSC official website (upsc.gov.in).

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 was held on May 25, 2025. As a screening test, the marks obtained in the Prelims will not be counted towards the final merit list, but will decide eligibility for the Mains.

This year, the commission is aiming to fill 979 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

As per the rules of UPSC CSE 2025, all qualified candidates must submit a fee of ₹200 for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 (Female, PwBD, SC, and ST candidates are exempted). They will also need to provide or update details related to scribe services, assistive devices, and request question papers in large font for the Mains.

Submit a gazette notification in case of a name change after matriculation or discrepancies between academic certificates and the application form. The window for submitting these details will be open from June 16 to June 25, 2025.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will be a descriptive test, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2025, and will continue for five days. Candidates who cleared the prelims will need to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Mains stage.

UPSC confirmed that the Prelims marks, category-wise cut-off marks, and final answer keys will be uploaded on the official website after the completion of the entire Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Examination 2025 cycle.

For any queries, UPSC has set up a Facilitation Counter at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, where candidates can seek information on working days from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Queries can also be made via telephone at 011-23385271, 011-23098543, or 011-23381125.

Find the full qualified candidates list here.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
09:13 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Civil Services Examination UPSC Prelims Result
