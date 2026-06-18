UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Commission Releases CSE Qualified Candidates’ Names, Mains Application Date

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the names of candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be required to complete the application process for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 through the official UPSC online portal.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the names of candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be required to complete the application process for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 through the official UPSC online portal.

According to the commission, the application submission and fee payment window for the UPSC CSE Mains 2026 examination will remain open from June 19 to June 28, 2026. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The application process is mandatory for all candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination and wish to appear for the mains stage.

The commission has specified that candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of ₹ 200 while submitting the Civil Services (Main) Examination application form. Along with the application, candidates must update and verify several important details on the portal before the deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the registration process, candidates will have to furnish or update information related to scribe requirements, assistive devices, and requests for question papers in large font, wherever applicable. In addition, aspirants will be required to fill in their cadre preferences for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026.

The UPSC has made it clear that all qualified candidates must log in to the portal and complete the required formalities. The submission of the mains application form is essential for generating the electronic admit card for the examination. Candidates who fail to complete the application process and final submission will not be issued admit cards and, consequently, will not be permitted to appear in the subsequent stages of the examination process.

The commission further clarified that even those candidates who have already uploaded the necessary documents or information in earlier stages and do not have any changes to make must still log in, verify their details, and complete the final submission process. This step is mandatory to facilitate the generation of the e-admit card for the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

This year, a total of 13,343 candidates have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination after clearing the preliminary stage. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,016 vacancies across various services under the Government of India.

The UPSC has also informed candidates that the marks, category-wise cut-off scores, and answer keys of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be published only after the entire selection process for both the Civil Services Examination and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination is completed.

Find the detailed list here.