UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at upsssc.gov.in; Admit Cards on June 30

Summary Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city through the official website The examination is conducted in two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is meant for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes VI to VIII

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 today, June 22. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city through the official website.

The city intimation slip has been made available at UPESSC Official Website and is intended to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.

The UP TET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on July 2, 3 and 4. The admit cards for the examination will be released on June 30, 2026.

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UP TET is a key eligibility examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in government and aided schools across Uttar Pradesh. The examination is conducted in two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is meant for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes VI to VIII.

The commission has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The document only informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre has been allotted and does not contain details of the exact examination venue.

Information such as the examination centre address, reporting time, exam-day guidelines and other important instructions will be mentioned on the admit card, which will be issued separately before the examination.

UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city intimation slip:

Visit the official UPESSC website. Click on the “UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip” link available under the Top Notice section. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. View and download the city intimation slip. Save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, examination instructions and other important announcements related to UP TET 2026.