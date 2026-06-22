Uttar Pradesh

UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at upsssc.gov.in; Admit Cards on June 30

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
13:42 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city through the official website
The examination is conducted in two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is meant for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes VI to VIII

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 today, June 22. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city through the official website.

The city intimation slip has been made available at UPESSC Official Website and is intended to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.

The UP TET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on July 2, 3 and 4. The admit cards for the examination will be released on June 30, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP TET is a key eligibility examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in government and aided schools across Uttar Pradesh. The examination is conducted in two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is meant for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes VI to VIII.

The commission has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The document only informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre has been allotted and does not contain details of the exact examination venue.

Information such as the examination centre address, reporting time, exam-day guidelines and other important instructions will be mentioned on the admit card, which will be issued separately before the examination.

UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city intimation slip:

  1. Visit the official UPESSC website.
  2. Click on the “UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip” link available under the Top Notice section.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. View and download the city intimation slip.
  6. Save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, examination instructions and other important announcements related to UP TET 2026.

Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
13:42 PM
Uttar Pradesh UP TET 2026 exam city allotment
Similar stories
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

RSSB Releases Forester 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip; Admit Cards on June 24

Kerala government

KEAM Result 2026 Declaration Postponed Amid Delay in CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2026 to be Released Shortly at raubikaner.org; Exam Schedule. . .

NMIMS

NMIMS NPAT Result 2026 Expected Today at npat.nmims.edu.in; Check Merit List Details . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

RSSB Releases Forester 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip; Admit Cards on June 24

Kerala government

KEAM Result 2026 Declaration Postponed Amid Delay in CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2026 to be Released Shortly at raubikaner.org; Exam Schedule. . .

Amity University

Wellness, Inner Harmony Take Centre Stage as Amity University Celebrates Internationa. . .

NMIMS

NMIMS NPAT Result 2026 Expected Today at npat.nmims.edu.in; Check Merit List Details . . .

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Dates Announced for Diploma Admission - Check Full Schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality