UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Objection Submission Link, Deadline

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer key and question papers for the direct recruitment written examination conducted for Police Constable and equivalent posts. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment test can now access the answer key through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer key and question papers for the direct recruitment written examination conducted for Police Constable and equivalent posts. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment test can now access the answer key through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, and review their responses to estimate their performance in the examination.

The recruitment examination was conducted over three days on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. To accommodate the large number of applicants, the test was held in two sessions each day, resulting in a total of six examination shifts. Along with the provisional answer keys, the board has also uploaded the question papers for all shifts, enabling candidates to verify the questions and responses in detail.

The release of the answer key provides candidates with an opportunity to evaluate their performance before the declaration of results. Applicants who identify any discrepancies in the questions, response options or answers published by the board have been given a chance to challenge the provisional key. The objection process is being conducted online, and candidates are required to submit supporting documents and relevant evidence to justify their claims.

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According to the official notification, the objection window opened on June 20, 2026, and candidates can submit challenges until midnight on June 23, 2026. Through this mechanism, candidates can report any question or answer they believe contains an error, allowing the board to review genuine concerns before finalising the answer key.

The UPPRPB has issued detailed instructions regarding the challenge process. Candidates must submit objections exclusively through the designated online portal available on the official website. Representations sent through email, postal services, registered mail or any other mode will not be considered by the board. Applicants have also been advised to upload all necessary supporting documents while filing objections and to carefully verify the details before submitting multiple challenges.

The board has further clarified that the objection facility will remain available only until the specified deadline.

Find the direct download link here.