Winter Carnival

BITM Launches Open-Air Science Show ‘The Sound of Science’ for Festive Week

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2025
12:42 PM

BITM

Summary
This festive week, Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a Unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India launches a new open-air Science Show ‘The Sound of Science’- daily at 1:00 pm during December 24, 2025 to January 01, 2026
The live, interactive demonstration promises to illustrate the scientific ideas explaining the production, movement, and behavior of sound - in nature and technology

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has launched a new open-air science show titled ‘The Sound of Science’ as part of its festive week activities.

The show will be held daily at 1:00 pm from December 24, 2025, to January 1, 2026, at the BITM campus in Kolkata. Designed for both young learners and adults, the initiative aims to make the science of sound engaging, accessible, and relevant to everyday life.

‘The Sound of Science’ explores the interdisciplinary science of mechanical waves in solids, liquids, and gases through live, interactive demonstrations. The show features hands-on experiments on vibration, friction, and combustion, using common household items to explain how sound is produced, how it travels, and how it behaves under different conditions.

According to BITM, the programme seeks to highlight the causes, applications, and implications of sound in daily life, encouraging audiences to better understand an often-overlooked form of energy. The demonstrations explain sound as vibrations that move through matter, governed by specific scientific laws, and play a crucial role in both natural phenomena and modern technology.

The museum has invited visitors and media representatives to attend and cover the sessions, with the aim of expanding the reach and impact of such contemporary science education initiatives. BITM officials said the programme reflects the institution’s ongoing efforts to promote scientific curiosity and experiential learning among diverse age groups.

The launch of ‘The Sound of Science’ adds to BITM’s festive offerings and reinforces its role as a key centre for informal science education in eastern India.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2025
12:43 PM
Winter Carnival Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) Science Festival
