RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Available Now at rrbcdg.gov.in; Exam on December 28

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) graduate-level examination. Candidates eligible for these stages can download their RRB NTPC admit card 2025 from the official websites, including rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates can access their hall tickets by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The CBAT is scheduled to be conducted on December 28 for approximately 43,957 candidates who successfully qualified the CBT 2 examination.

The RRB NTPC 2025 admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application number, examination centre, reporting time, and exam-day instructions. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities immediately.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity card for verification at the exam centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

The RRB had declared the CBT 2 results on December 15, following which shortlisted candidates became eligible to appear for the CBAT and CBTST, which are the next stages of the NTPC graduate-level recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards and strictly follow all instructions issued by the Railway Recruitment Board.