CBSE Reopens CTET 2026 Application Portal for Over 1.61 Lakh Candidates; Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2025
According to the board, the CTET application window will reopen on December 27 at 11 am and remain available until December 30 at 11.59 pm on the official website, ctet.nic.in
As per the schedule, CTET 2026 exam will be conducted on February 8 in two shifts – shift one from 9:30 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will reopen the application portal for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 as a one-time measure for candidates who could not complete their registration process earlier.

According to the board, the CTET application window will reopen on December 27 at 11 am and remain available until December 30 at 11.59 pm on the official website, ctet.nic.in. This facility is being extended to 1,61,127 candidates whose applications remained incomplete after the registration process closed on December 18.

CBSE recorded its highest-ever number of CTET registrations this year, with 25.30 lakh candidates successfully applying for the February 2026 exam. This marks a significant rise compared to around 20 lakh registrations for the July exam and 16 lakh registrations in December 2024. Data shared by the board shows that 3,53,218 candidates applied on the second last day, while 4,14,981 applications were submitted on the final day, indicating a heavy last-minute rush.

Following multiple grievances from applicants who were unable to finalise their forms, the board said it took a “sympathetic view” of the situation and decided to allow eligible candidates to complete the pending steps of their application.

CBSE has clarified that no fresh registrations will be permitted during this reopening. Candidates will only be allowed to finalise their existing applications and are advised to carefully verify their details, as no further opportunity for correction will be provided.

As per the official schedule, the CTET 2026 examination will be held on February 8 in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

