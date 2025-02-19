CBSE board

CBSE to Launch Global Curriculum, Hold 2 Board Exams a Year: Know More

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
13:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Ministry of Education has initiated discussions with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to introduce biannual board exams starting from the next academic session.
Additionally, CBSE is set to roll out a global curriculum designed for foreign students by the 2026-27 academic year.

The Ministry of Education has initiated discussions with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to introduce biannual board exams starting from the next academic session. Additionally, CBSE is set to roll out a global curriculum designed for foreign students by the 2026-27 academic year.

The decision was finalised in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, attended by senior officials from CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and representatives of CBSE-affiliated global schools.

“Today the Hon'ble Minister of Education, Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan, chaired a high level meeting with Secretary, DoSEL, Secretary ER, MEA, heads of CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS along with representatives of global schools. The modalities of establishing and implementing the CBSE Global Curriculum were discussed in detail and CBSE was directed to launch CBSE Global Curriculum for Foreign Schools from 2026-2027 and to prepare a detailed action plan accordingly,” CBSE stated in a post on X on February 18, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2024 Final Result Out: How to Check Now!
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2024 Final Result Out: How to Check Now!

In a separate announcement, Pradhan revealed that a draft scheme for conducting board exams twice a year will soon be made public for consultation. Emphasising the government's commitment to reducing academic stress, he highlighted that examination reforms are a crucial step toward a more student-friendly education system.

Currently, CBSE conducts board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in February-March. The board is exploring three possible formats for biannual exams: a semester system with exams in January-February and March-April, or an alternative model where the second set of exams is conducted in June alongside supplementary or improvement exams.

Previously, during the Covid-19 pandemic, CBSE had temporarily introduced a two-term board exam system, but it was discontinued the following year.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2025
13:46 PM
CBSE board CBSE exam CBSE
Similar stories
Punjab School Education Board

Punjab School Education Board announced the results for PSTET 2024- Direct link insid. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC increases vacancies to 1096 for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Exam . . .

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Schedule Out: How to Check Exam Schedule

ATMA 2025

ATMA 2025 Admit Card Today - Download Steps and Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Punjab School Education Board

Punjab School Education Board announced the results for PSTET 2024- Direct link insid. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC increases vacancies to 1096 for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Exam . . .

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Schedule Out: How to Check Exam Schedule

ATMA 2025

ATMA 2025 Admit Card Today - Download Steps and Exam Details

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Result Date Likely this Week; Date and How to Check

College fest

Spardha 2025: A Spectacular Showcase of Talent and Innovation at Praxis Business Scho. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality