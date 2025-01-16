UCO Bank

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancies for Local Bank Officers- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
15:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 250 posts in the organisation

The UCO Bank invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 250 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, The registration window opens today i.e. on January 16 and will close on February 5, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering for the position.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Gujarat: 57 posts

Maharashtra: 70 posts

Assam: 30 posts

Karnataka: 35 posts

Tripura: 13 posts

Sikkim: 6 posts

Nagaland: 5 posts

Meghalaya: 4 posts

Kerala: 15 posts

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: 10 posts

J&K: 5 posts

The application fee or intimation charges is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
15:53 PM
UCO Bank Bank exams Vacancies Recruitment
Similar stories
JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Begins - Full Exam Schedule and Eligibility Released

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Final Decision Update and Key Reforms

MCC

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Revises Round 3 Schedule, Check Fresh Dates Here

TSCHE

TGCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2025 and Other TG CET Dates - Detailed Schedule Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Begins - Full Exam Schedule and Eligibility Released

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Final Decision Update and Key Reforms

MCC

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Revises Round 3 Schedule, Check Fresh Dates Here

TSCHE

TGCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2025 and Other TG CET Dates - Detailed Schedule Here

SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in- Direct link h. . .

JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here