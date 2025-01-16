UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancies for Local Bank Officers- Read Details Inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 250 posts in the organisation

The UCO Bank invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 250 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, The registration window opens today i.e. on January 16 and will close on February 5, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering for the position.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Gujarat: 57 posts

Maharashtra: 70 posts

Assam: 30 posts

Karnataka: 35 posts

Tripura: 13 posts

Sikkim: 6 posts

Nagaland: 5 posts

Meghalaya: 4 posts

Kerala: 15 posts

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: 10 posts

J&K: 5 posts

The application fee or intimation charges is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Direct Link