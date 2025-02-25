TS Inter 2025 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released – Steps to Download Now

Summary The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the admit cards for the practical examinations of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for both first and second-year students. Candidates who have registered for the exams can now access their hall tickets through the board’s official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the admit cards for the practical examinations of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for both first and second-year students. Candidates who have registered for the exams can now access their hall tickets through the board’s official website.

How to Download TS Inter 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on the link for ‘TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Practical Exam Admit Card 2025’. Enter the required login credentials, such as hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit the details and view the admit card. Download and take a printout for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the board, admit cards for English, Environmental, and Ethics examinations have also been issued alongside the practical exam hall tickets.

TS Inter Exam Schedule 2025 and Key Dates

As per the official timetable, the first-year exams are set to take place from March 5 to March 24, 2025, while the second-year exams will be conducted from March 6 to March 25, 2025. All exams will be held in a single shift from 9AM to noon.

For practical examinations, the English practical test for both General and Vocational courses is scheduled for January 31, 2025, for first-year students and February 1, 2025, for second-year students. The Environmental Education examination will be conducted on January 30, 2025, in a single session from 10AM to 1PM. Additionally, the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students is scheduled for January 29, 2025, from 10AM to 1PM.

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the board immediately.