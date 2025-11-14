NEET counselling

TRMCC Extends Tripura NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Deadline Till Today; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
14:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
NEET UG–qualified aspirants can now submit their choices until November 14, up to 10 am through the official portal, trmcc.admissions.nic.in
The Round 3 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS admissions will be released on November 16

The Tripura Medical Counselling Committee (TRMCC) has extended the choice filling deadline for the Tripura NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3, providing candidates additional time to select their preferred MBBS and BDS colleges. NEET UG–qualified aspirants can now submit their choices until November 14, up to 10 am through the official portal, trmcc.admissions.nic.in.

In its official notice, TRMCC advised candidates to fill in all desired choices, even if seats in certain categories appear unavailable at the moment. “Vacancies may arise due to upgradation from Round-1/2/3 seats or due to conversion of seats resulting from non-availability of candidates in a particular category,” the committee stated.

The Round 3 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS admissions will be released on November 16. Candidates who secure seats must report to their allotted institutes between November 17 and 20, 2025, to complete the admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura NEET UG 2025 Seat Matrix

  • Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, Manipur: 13 seats
  • Agartala Government Medical College, Agartala: 96 seats
  • Tripura Medical College & Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania: 80 seats
  • All India quota (other than Tripura domicile) in Tripura Medical College & Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital: 20 seats
  • Agartala Government Dental College, Agartala: 42 seats
  • Regional Dental College, Guwahati: 3 seats

With the extended deadline, candidates have an opportunity to reassess and refine their choices before the final seat allotment.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
14:40 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Opens Registration for KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Link, Eligibility and Vacancy . . .

NEET PG 2025

Gujarat Revises NEET PG 2025 Seat Conversion Rules! Major Changes & Category-Wise Upd. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Releases Revised KSET 2025 Answer Key; No Changes in Seven Subjects

Hybrid Learning

All Schools in Gurugram to Go Hybrid Till Class 5 Amid Severe Air Quality - What Next. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

Boiragi 2025 Celebrates Bengal’s Folk Spirit at St Xavier’s College with Cultural. . .

CBSE

CBSE Opens Registration for KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Link, Eligibility and Vacancy . . .

NEET PG 2025

Gujarat Revises NEET PG 2025 Seat Conversion Rules! Major Changes & Category-Wise Upd. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Releases Revised KSET 2025 Answer Key; No Changes in Seven Subjects

Hybrid Learning

All Schools in Gurugram to Go Hybrid Till Class 5 Amid Severe Air Quality - What Next. . .

NEET UG

Stray Vacancy Round of MP NEET UG 2025 Sees High Competition with 148 Candidates per . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality