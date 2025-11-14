TRMCC Extends Tripura NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Deadline Till Today; Read Details

Summary NEET UG–qualified aspirants can now submit their choices until November 14, up to 10 am through the official portal, trmcc.admissions.nic.in The Round 3 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS admissions will be released on November 16

The Tripura Medical Counselling Committee (TRMCC) has extended the choice filling deadline for the Tripura NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3, providing candidates additional time to select their preferred MBBS and BDS colleges. NEET UG–qualified aspirants can now submit their choices until November 14, up to 10 am through the official portal, trmcc.admissions.nic.in.

In its official notice, TRMCC advised candidates to fill in all desired choices, even if seats in certain categories appear unavailable at the moment. “Vacancies may arise due to upgradation from Round-1/2/3 seats or due to conversion of seats resulting from non-availability of candidates in a particular category,” the committee stated.

The Round 3 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS admissions will be released on November 16. Candidates who secure seats must report to their allotted institutes between November 17 and 20, 2025, to complete the admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura NEET UG 2025 Seat Matrix

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, Manipur: 13 seats

Agartala Government Medical College, Agartala: 96 seats

Tripura Medical College & Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania: 80 seats

All India quota (other than Tripura domicile) in Tripura Medical College & Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital: 20 seats

Agartala Government Dental College, Agartala: 42 seats

Regional Dental College, Guwahati: 3 seats

With the extended deadline, candidates have an opportunity to reassess and refine their choices before the final seat allotment.