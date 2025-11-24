Assam NEET PG 2025 Counselling Choice Filling and Locking Begins; 482 Seats on Offer

Summary Eligible candidates can now submit and lock their preferences for MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes by logging into the official portal, dme.assam.gov.in A total of 482 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state will be filled through this counselling round

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has commenced the choice filling and locking process for Assam NEET PG 2025 counselling from today. Eligible candidates can now submit and lock their preferences for MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes by logging into the official portal, dme.assam.gov.in, using their application number, username, password, and date of birth.

A total of 482 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state will be filled through this counselling round.

According to the official notice, candidates must select at least one preference before locking their choices. “Any form locked without filling in any preference will be considered as a candidate not participating in the counselling process,” the notification states.

The DME also cautioned candidates to lock their choices on time: “Candidates who do not lock their preferences before the closure of the process will have their choices locked automatically in the last saved position. It is advisable to lock choices reasonably early.”

As per the counselling schedule, the round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on November 27, while candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between December 2 and 3.