Assam government

Assam NEET PG 2025 Counselling Choice Filling and Locking Begins; 482 Seats on Offer

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Nov 2025
15:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now submit and lock their preferences for MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes by logging into the official portal, dme.assam.gov.in
A total of 482 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state will be filled through this counselling round

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has commenced the choice filling and locking process for Assam NEET PG 2025 counselling from today. Eligible candidates can now submit and lock their preferences for MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes by logging into the official portal, dme.assam.gov.in, using their application number, username, password, and date of birth.

A total of 482 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state will be filled through this counselling round.

According to the official notice, candidates must select at least one preference before locking their choices. “Any form locked without filling in any preference will be considered as a candidate not participating in the counselling process,” the notification states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DME also cautioned candidates to lock their choices on time: “Candidates who do not lock their preferences before the closure of the process will have their choices locked automatically in the last saved position. It is advisable to lock choices reasonably early.”

As per the counselling schedule, the round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on November 27, while candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between December 2 and 3.

Last updated on 24 Nov 2025
15:38 PM
Assam government NEET PG NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Chhattisgarh government

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Postponed by DME Raipur- R. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Classes IX-X Recruitment Exam Today: Interviews to Begin S. . .

MHT CET

MAHACET Releases Tentative Schedule for CET 2026; MHT CET, MBA CET, Law CET Dates Ann. . .

Chhattisgarh government

CGBSE Releases Class 10 and 12 Datesheet for Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026; Check Tim. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Chhattisgarh government

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Postponed by DME Raipur- R. . .

MHT CET

MAHACET Releases Tentative Schedule for CET 2026; MHT CET, MBA CET, Law CET Dates Ann. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Classes IX-X Recruitment Exam Today: Interviews to Begin S. . .

Chhattisgarh government

CGBSE Releases Class 10 and 12 Datesheet for Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026; Check Tim. . .

Haryana education

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round-1 Allotment List Released, 1,931 Candidates Allotted Seats

FMGE December 2025

FMGE December 2025: Check Tentative Test City List; Know Preference Selection Rules

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality