TPSC releases Admit Cards for Junior Engineer Interview Test 2024- Know Details Inside

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) released the admit card for the junior engineer (JE) interview, personality test 2024. Candidates who qualify the mains exam can download for the TPSC JE 2024 admit card for the interview through the official website- tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the TPSC JE 2024 interview and personality test for the recruitment of junior engineers will be held from February 17 to March 12. The interview will be conducted at the TPSC office, Agartala, Akhaura Road, Tripura (W). TPSC JE 2024 interviews for civil engineers from February 17 to March 7. Each day, 32 candidates will be interviewed across two sessions— forenoon and afternoon. The forenoon session will take place from 10:30 am and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm.

TPSC JE 2024 interview for mechanical engineering candidates is scheduled to take place on March 11, and 26 candidates will participate. The electrical engineering interview will take place on March 12, for 29 candidates. Candidates will be required to report at 8:30 am for the forenoon session and 12:30 pm for the afternoon session.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.