TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1299 SI vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in This recruitment process will fill 1299 vacancies in the organisation and 53 shortfalls

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) commenced the online registration-cum application process for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025 recruitment drive. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

This recruitment process will fill 1299 vacancies in the organisation and 53 shortfalls. As per the schedule, the registration process will conclude on May 3, 2025. The last date for correcting the online application submitted is May 13, 2025.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): Total 933 posts (Male-654, Female-279)

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): Total 366 posts (Male-255, Female-111)

Sub-Inspectors of Police (shortfall vacancies): Total 53 posts, 10 for Scheduled Caste and 43 for Scheduled Tribe.

The TNSURB SI registration fee for departmental or open quota is ₹500. A departmental candidate has to pay a Rs. 1000 examination fee if they submit applications for both the Open Quota and the Departmental Quota. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.