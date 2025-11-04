TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Paper 1 and 2 at trb.tn.gov.in - Download Link Here

Summary The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has issued the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has issued the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website - trb.tn.gov.in - using their User ID and Password.

Hall Ticket Download Steps

Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Hall Ticket Download’ link under the ‘Important Links’ section.

Enter your Login ID and Password.

The TNTET 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for exam day.

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, exam date, centre, and reporting time, and report any discrepancies to the board immediately.

As per the official schedule, the TNTET Paper 1 exam will be held on November 15, followed by Paper 2 on November 16, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their TNTET 2025 hall ticket to the exam centre, as entry without the admit card will not be permitted. The hall tickets will not be sent via post, so candidates are required to download them online only.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.