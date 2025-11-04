NSP Scholarship 2025: UGC Announces PG Merit List; Check Names and Application Deadline

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially published the provisional merit list for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Students for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can check the merit list on the official National Scholarship Portal, as well as the UGC website.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially published the provisional merit list for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Students for the academic year 2024-25. The list includes a total of 10,000 postgraduate students - 5,000 each from the humanities and social sciences, and science streams. Candidates can check the merit list, which includes the application ID, name, institution, and course, on the official National Scholarship Portal - scholarships.gov.in, as well as the UGC website.

Under the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies, selected students will receive a grant of ₹15,000 per month for 10 months each academic year. The scholarship supports meritorious students pursuing full-time PG degree programmes within India.

Eligible students can apply online until November 15, 2025, while the institute verification window will remain open till November 30, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The scholarship is open to students pursuing their first postgraduate degree. Those who already hold a PG degree are not eligible.

Applicants must have secured admission in an eligible university or college in India.

For integrated programmes, the scholarship will be awarded for the PG component only.

Students must be below 30 years of age as of the date of admission to the first semester or year of their PG programme.

Only full-time regular students are eligible. Candidates enrolled in distance, open, or private mode courses are not eligible.

As per UGC’s notification, reserved slots for women candidates will first be allotted to single, twin, or fraternal girl children, irrespective of UG marks. The remaining seats will then be filled strictly based on merit.

Students are advised to visit the official portal and complete their application process before the deadline to avail the scholarship benefits.

Find the direct provisional merit list link: Humanities & Social Sciences and Science