TNTET

TNTET 2025 on November 15 & 16: Check Exam Schedule, Timings and Admit Card Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Nov 2025
12:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is all set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 on November 15 and 16, 2025.
As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted offline for both Paper I and Paper II.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is all set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 on November 15 and 16, 2025. As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted offline for both Paper I and Paper II. The state-level eligibility test is organised for candidates aspiring to teach in Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools across Tamil Nadu.

TNTET 2025 Paper I, meant for teachers of Classes 1 to 5, will be held on November 15, while Paper II, for teaching positions in Classes 6 to 8, will take place on November 16. Both papers will be conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM, with a total duration of three hours each.

MAHA TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule
MAHA TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

The TRB has already issued the TNTET 2025 admit cards on its official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets by logging in with their User ID and Password on the official portal - trb.tn.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents. The admit card contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam venue, date, and instructions to be followed on the day of the examination.

Candidates are advised to read all guidelines carefully and reach their allotted exam centre well before the reporting time to ensure a smooth examination experience.

Last updated on 11 Nov 2025
12:46 PM
TNTET TN Teacher Recruitment Tamil Nadu teacher eligibility test (TET) exam schedule
Similar stories
Maharashtra TET 2025

MAHA TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key: Commission Warns Against Fraudulent OMR Sheets, Result Upda. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Opens Slot Selection for JE Exams 2025 at ssc.gov.in - How to Choose Exam Prefere. . .

SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT: Check Admit Card Details and Vacancies

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra TET 2025

MAHA TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key: Commission Warns Against Fraudulent OMR Sheets, Result Upda. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Opens Slot Selection for JE Exams 2025 at ssc.gov.in - How to Choose Exam Prefere. . .

SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT: Check Admit Card Details and Vacancies

istock.com/sze kiat Koh
artificial intelligence (AI)

Smart Street 

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Extended - Is Seat Allotment Postpone. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality