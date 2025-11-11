TNTET 2025 on November 15 & 16: Check Exam Schedule, Timings and Admit Card Details

Summary The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is all set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 on November 15 and 16, 2025. As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted offline for both Paper I and Paper II.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is all set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 on November 15 and 16, 2025. As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted offline for both Paper I and Paper II. The state-level eligibility test is organised for candidates aspiring to teach in Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools across Tamil Nadu.

TNTET 2025 Paper I, meant for teachers of Classes 1 to 5, will be held on November 15, while Paper II, for teaching positions in Classes 6 to 8, will take place on November 16. Both papers will be conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM, with a total duration of three hours each.

The TRB has already issued the TNTET 2025 admit cards on its official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets by logging in with their User ID and Password on the official portal - trb.tn.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents. The admit card contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam venue, date, and instructions to be followed on the day of the examination.

Candidates are advised to read all guidelines carefully and reach their allotted exam centre well before the reporting time to ensure a smooth examination experience.