MAHA TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released the MAHA TET 2025 hall ticket for the upcoming Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website - mahatet.in.

To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their registered mobile number and form number. Applicants must carry a printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof and other documents specified in the admit card instructions, to the examination centre.

The MAHA TET 2025 admit card includes essential details such as the candidate’s full name, roll number, application number, exam date, shift timing, examination centre address, reporting time, and important guidelines to be followed on the exam day. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the admit card and immediately report any discrepancies to the authorities.

The MAHA TET 2025 written examination is scheduled to be conducted across various centres in Maharashtra on Sunday, November 23, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts — Paper I for teachers of Classes 1 to 5 (morning shift) and Paper II for teachers of Classes 6 to 8 (evening shift).

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates and to read all exam-day instructions carefully.

