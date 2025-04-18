The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025 held; 18 young achievers recognised

Summary Eighteen outstanding young achievers from Eastern India, all under the age of 18, were honoured for their remarkable accomplishments across diverse fields including innovation, sports, science, performing arts, arts, entrepreneurship, social impact, and academics Distinguished author, diplomat and Member of Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor graced the occasion as the chief guest

The atmosphere inside the auditorium of South City International School, Kolkata, was brimming with energy and anticipation as The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, presented by EIILM, Kolkata, unfolded on Friday, April 18, before an enthusiastic and youthful audience.

Eighteen outstanding young achievers from Eastern India, all under the age of 18, were honoured for their remarkable accomplishments across diverse fields, including innovation, sports, science, performing arts, arts, entrepreneurship, social impact, and academics. This extravagant event celebrated the exceptional talents of a generation poised to shape the future.

The finalists of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 awards with Dr Shashi Tharoor and other distinguished guests Source: The Telegraph Online Edugraph

Distinguished author, diplomat and Member of Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he inspired the young audience to strive to become the best versions of themselves.

“Become the best version of yourself that you can be. Understand who you are, and once you do, embrace it fully. Be the best 'you' that you can be, and the rest will fall into place,” said Dr Tharoor.

He emphasized that while not every achiever might become a world champion, their passion and talents in a particular field would accompany them throughout their lives.

“Life will guide them toward the path they are meant to follow. It is important that they continue to excel and stay motivated by their passion and hunger for growth,” he added.

Dr Shashi Tharoor in conversation with actor Swastika Mukherjee at The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025 Source: The Telegraph Online Edugraph

The recipients of the awards were selected following rigorous interviews conducted by an esteemed jury panel, which included notable figures such as Tanusree Shankar, Bickram Ghosh, Dr Jai Ranjan Ram, Debaditya Chaudhury, Indrajit Bhalotia, Sujata Sen, Dibyendu Barua, Mudar Patherya and Sumantra Chattarji.

"It was challenging to select the top 18 achievers for The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards. The level of talent and passion displayed by all the participants was truly inspiring. The Telegraph Online Edugraph is doing invaluable work in discovering and recognising these brilliant young minds. These young individuals are the future of our nation, and we must celebrate their achievements,” said Tanusree Shankar.

Renowned actress Swastika Mukherjee, who was also present at the event, expressed her admiration for the remarkable talent on display.

"This initiative by The Telegraph Online Edugraph is simply outstanding. It is inspiring to see so many young people already at the height of their passion at such a tender age. I would also like to commend the parents for being their pillars of support as they pursue their dreams," she remarked.

Over 4,000 nominations were received from more than 500 schools across Eastern India for The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 and the talent showcased by the young nominees was nothing short of extraordinary.

Click here to meet the winners of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards, 2025.