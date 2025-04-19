18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025: Meet the Top 18 Winners!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Apr 2025
16:37 PM
It was an evening that sparkled with promise, passion, and the power of youth as The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025, presented by EIILM-Kolkata, powered by UEM Kolkata, and co-powered by Techno India University, unfolded in all its glory at the South City International School on April 18. With a packed auditorium brimming with anticipation, inspiration filled the air as Dr Shashi Tharoor, the Chief Guest, took the stage—his powerful words urging the young finalists to dream beyond boundaries and become true changemakers. The event honoured the Top 50 finalists from across Eastern India, each a symbol of excellence in their own right, before culminating in the grand moment—the announcement of the 18 final winners, each under the age of 18, who were celebrated for their extraordinary achievements across diverse fields. The evening wasn’t just an awards ceremony; it was a celebration of youthful brilliance and a glimpse into a future led by unstoppable young minds.

Agnivh Prakash Bora, Social Worker from The Assam Valley School, Balipara, Tezpur, Assam.

Ananya Jugade, Dancer from ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Ankolika Chakraborty, Table Tennis Player from St Luke's Day School, Naihati, West Bengal.

Anurag Majumdar, Innovator from Paschim Kadipur Junior High School, Labpur, West Bengal.

Bipaasha Paul, Karateka from The Heritage School, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Debapriya Manna, Chess Player from GD Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Geto Sora, Badminton Player from Little Star School, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

Goldi Kumari, Shot Putter from St Pauls English School, Harnaut, Nalanda, Bihar.

Kasturi Gogoi, Swimmer from Maharishi Vidya Mandir School - III, Guwahati, Assam.

Koustav Roy, Sarodist from DAV Public School, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Oorja Samanta, Karateka from Griffins International School, Kharagpur, West Bengal.

Prapti Kumar, All-rounder from GD Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Rose Dam Roy, Pianist from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Kolkata, West Bengal.

Sannidhrita Chakraborty, Dancer from Vivekananda Mission School, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Saranya Sarkar, Flautist from Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya, Nadia, West Bengal.

Udita Kankana Phookan, All-rounder from Delhi Public School, Duliajan, Assam.

Vamika Singhal, Entrepreneur from Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati, Assam.

Vidushi Agarwal, Roller Skater and Gymnast from La Martiniere for Girls School, Kolkata, West Bengal.

