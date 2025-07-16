When Will ICSI CSEET Result 2025 be Out Today? Know Release Details & Qualifying Criteria

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced that the CSEET July 2025 session result will be declared today, July 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can check their results by visiting the official website — icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced that the CSEET July 2025 session result will be declared today, July 16, 2025, at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can check their results by visiting the official website — icsi.edu.

The CSEET July 2025 exam was held on July 5 and 7, with candidates appearing for four papers: Business Communication; Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude; Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs; and Presentation and Communication Skills. The first three papers were of 50 marks each, while the fourth paper carried 30 marks.

Along with the results, ICSI will publish the subject-wise break-up of marks for each candidate. The institute has also confirmed that no physical copies of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued or sent by post. Instead, candidates can download their formal e-result-cum-marks statement immediately after the result is declared from the official website for their records and future reference.

As per the qualifying criteria, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate overall to pass the CSEET exam.

To access the result, candidates should visit the official ICSI website, click on the ‘CSEET July 2025 result-cum-marks statement’ link, and log in using their registration number and password. The result and detailed marks will then be displayed, which candidates are advised to download and save for future use.