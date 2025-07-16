KSEAB Issues Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for Revaluation, Retotalling- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for revaluation and retotalling can check the results through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in The exam 3 result was announced on July 1, 2025

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB issued the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for revaluation and retotalling. Candidates who have applied for revaluation and retotalling can check the results through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Karnataka Class 12 Exam 3 was held from June 9 to June 20, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam 3 result was announced on July 1, 2025.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

2. Click on the PUC exam link available on the right hand side of the page

3. Now click on the result link and a new page will open

4. Click on the revaluation and retotalling link available on the page

5. Again click on the link and the PDF file will open

6. Now once done, check the result and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Direct Link