TS TET Results 2024 and Final Key Out - Link and Pass Percentage

The Telangana Department of School Education has announced the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) 2024 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in. Along with the results, the department has also released the final answer key, which has been updated based on objections submitted by candidates.

Steps to Download the Result

Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on the ‘TGTET 2024-II Result’ link on the homepage.

Enter your journal/hall ticket number, applied exam paper, and date of birth to proceed.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The TS TET 2024 examination was conducted from January 2 to 20, 2025, in two shifts - 9 AM to 11.30 AM (morning shift) and 2 PM to 4.30 PM (afternoon shift). The exam consisted of two papers—Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. The provisional answer key was released on January 25, with the objection window closing on January 27, 2025.

As per official reports, 1,35,802 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 42,834 candidates successfully qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 31.21%.

Passing Criteria

To pass the exam, candidates must meet the following minimum score requirements:

General category: 60% and above

BC category: 50% and above

SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: 40% and above

The marks secured in TS TET are crucial as they will be considered during the recruitment process for teaching positions.

Find the direct result download link here.