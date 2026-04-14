TS DOST 2026 Admissions Begin April 15; Check Phase-wise Schedule and Application Details

Summary The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the schedule for the TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2026 admission process. The online application process for phase one will commence from April 15 through the official DOST portal.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the schedule for the TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2026 admission process for Undergraduate (UG) programmes across government, aided, and private colleges in the state for the academic year 2026–27. The online application process for phase one will commence from April 15 through the official DOST portal.

Eligible candidates can apply for a wide range of UG courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BBM, and other programmes offered by participating institutions. The DOST platform enables students to apply to multiple colleges and courses under various universities through a single online system, eliminating the need to visit institutions individually.

The admission process will be conducted in three phases. For Phase 1, candidates must register by generating a DOST ID using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number and OTP verification. The registration window for Phase 1 will remain open until May 7, with a registration fee of ₹200.

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Following registration, the web options entry facility for Phase 1 candidates will be available from April 30 to May 8. Based on the choices filled by candidates, the first phase seat allotment results will be declared on May 14. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete the online self-reporting process between May 15 and May 23.

For subsequent rounds, Phase 2 registration will take place from May 15 to May 25, with a registration fee of ₹400. The web options entry for this phase will be open from May 15 to May 26, followed by document verification on May 26. The seat allotment result for Phase 2 will be announced on May 30, and candidates will be required to complete online self-reporting between May 31 and June 5.

Phase 3 of the admission process will be conducted from May 31 to June 15, also with a registration fee of ₹400. The web options entry will be available from May 31 to June 16, and document verification will be conducted on June 16. The final seat allotment for this phase will be declared on June 20, with online self-reporting scheduled between June 20 and June 25.

Students who have passed the Class 12 examination from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education or any recognised equivalent board are eligible to apply. Admissions will be granted based on marks obtained in the Class 12 examination.