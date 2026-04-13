TS IPASE 2026: Attendance Exemption Application Opens; TS Inter Supplementary Exam Dates Out

Summary The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has introduced an attendance exemption facility for private candidates appearing in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE). Alongside this, the board has also released the tentative examination timetable.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has introduced an attendance exemption facility for private candidates appearing in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) scheduled for May/June 2026. Alongside this, the board has also released the tentative examination timetable, providing clarity for students seeking to clear or improve their Intermediate scores.

According to the official notification, the IPASE 2026 theory examinations for both first and second-year students will be conducted from May 13 to May 21. First-year candidates will write their exams in the morning session from 9 AM to Noon, while second-year examinations will be held in the afternoon session between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM. Practical examinations are scheduled from May 22 to May 25 in two daily shifts. Additionally, the Ethics and Human Values exam will take place on May 26, followed by the Environmental Education examination on May 28 for eligible candidates.

Private candidates seeking attendance exemption can submit their applications online through the official portal before April 20 by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹500. The board has specified that this exemption is available only to candidates from Arts and Humanities streams who are not enrolled in regular college study. The provision for Science stream candidates has been discontinued.

ADVERTISEMENT

TGBIE has cautioned that incomplete or offline applications will not be accepted. Submissions lacking essential documents such as transfer certificates, migration certificates, or eligibility proof will be rejected without further communication. Candidates from boards outside Telangana must obtain an eligibility certificate from TGBIE and upload it during the application process.

The board further clarified that exempted candidates will be assessed based on the same syllabus as regular students. Those appearing for IPASE for the first time—whether in first year, second year, or both—must also take Environmental Education and English practical examinations along with their theory papers.

As per eligibility norms, candidates with a one-year gap after SSC can appear only for first-year exams, while those with a gap of two years or more are eligible to appear for both years simultaneously. Second-year failed candidates opting for a group change must apply for an attendance exemption. Additionally, candidates who have already passed Intermediate can choose a second language as an extra subject, and BPC stream students may opt for Mathematics after completing Intermediate.

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website, access the attendance exemption link, fill in personal and academic details, upload the required documents, pay the fee online, and download the confirmation for future reference.

With the application deadline approaching, candidates are advised to complete the process promptly to avoid last-minute issues and ensure eligibility for the supplementary examinations.