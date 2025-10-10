TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Seat Allotment Announced for MBA, MCA Counselling - Direct Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
11:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially published the special phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025.
Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website, tgicet.nic.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially published the special phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website, tgicet.nic.in, by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth as per the SSC marks memo.

Download Allotment Order by Signing In through Candidates Login,” the official website informed.

UGC NET December 2025 Registration - NTA Issues Notice on Aadhaar, UDID Updation
UGC NET December 2025 Registration - NTA Issues Notice on Aadhaar, UDID Updation
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Delayed, Now on Oct 11 - Revised Schedule Announced!
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Delayed, Now on Oct 11 - Revised Schedule Announced!

Seat Allotment Result Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Candidates Login ’ link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. View and download your allotment result for reference.

The allotment process has been conducted based on candidates’ rank in the ICET exam and the options exercised during counselling. Those allotted seats in this phase must pay the admission fee and complete self-reporting at their respective colleges by October 13, 2025. Failure to pay within the given timeline will result in automatic cancellation of the provisional allotment.

TGCHE had announced the special phase to fill seats that remained vacant after the final phase. This move comes ahead of the spot counselling round, which will still be conducted separately by TGCHE for MBA and MCA admissions through TS ICET scores.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 10 Oct 2025
11:36 AM
TS ICET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Counselling seat allotment Result
Similar stories
UGC NET December 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Registration - NTA Issues Notice on Aadhaar, UDID Updation

Assam govt

Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 Declared - Direct Link and Qualifying Details

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE Results of 11 Candidates Cancelled Over ‘Unfair Means’ - NBEMS Issues Adviso. . .

UPSC CDS

UPSC CDS II Result 2025 Declared: Check Merit List and SSB Interview Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET December 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Registration - NTA Issues Notice on Aadhaar, UDID Updation

Assam govt

Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 Declared - Direct Link and Qualifying Details

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE Results of 11 Candidates Cancelled Over ‘Unfair Means’ - NBEMS Issues Adviso. . .

UPSC CDS

UPSC CDS II Result 2025 Declared: Check Merit List and SSB Interview Details

NEET PG

NBEMS Cancels NEET PG Results of 22 Candidates Across 5 Years! List & Counselling Upd. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025 Begins at tnpsc.gov.in; Apply by November 5

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality