TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Seat Allotment Announced for MBA, MCA Counselling - Direct Link

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially published the special phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website, tgicet.nic.in, by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth as per the SSC marks memo.

“Download Allotment Order by Signing In through Candidates Login,” the official website informed.

Seat Allotment Result Download Steps

Visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in. Click on the ‘Candidates Login ’ link. Enter your login credentials. View and download your allotment result for reference.

The allotment process has been conducted based on candidates’ rank in the ICET exam and the options exercised during counselling. Those allotted seats in this phase must pay the admission fee and complete self-reporting at their respective colleges by October 13, 2025. Failure to pay within the given timeline will result in automatic cancellation of the provisional allotment.

TGCHE had announced the special phase to fill seats that remained vacant after the final phase. This move comes ahead of the spot counselling round, which will still be conducted separately by TGCHE for MBA and MCA admissions through TS ICET scores.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.