NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Delayed, Now on Oct 11 - Revised Schedule Announced!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
12:59 PM



The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the release of the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling result, which was initially scheduled to be declared on October 8, 2025. The delay has been attributed to the addition of new MBBS seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), which were included in the seat matrix till October 8, 2025.

As per the official notice, these newly added seats provide more opportunities for aspirants seeking medical admissions across India. The distribution of the recent additional seats is as follows:

DY Patil University School of Medicine – 43 seats under the Deemed/Paid Quota and 7 under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Quota.

Revised Counselling Schedule

Following the inclusion of new seats, the MCC has updated the Round 3 schedule:

Choice-Filling & Locking Deadline: October 9, 2025 (11.55 PM)

Seat Allotment Result Release: October 11, 2025

Institute Reporting: October 13–21, 2025

Stray Vacancy Round Registration: Begins October 24, 2025

The MCC will first release the provisional seat allotment result, allowing candidates to review and submit objections via email within the stipulated time. After addressing valid objections, the final Round 3 allotment result will be published on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who secure seats in the final allotment must report to their allotted institutes within the given timeframe to confirm admission.

With the addition of new seats and the extended timeline, the MCC aims to ensure a fair and transparent admission process, offering deserving candidates greater chances to secure MBBS seats under the AIQ.

Read the full revised schedule here.

