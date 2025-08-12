AP DSC 2025

AP Mega DSC Results 2025 Declared! Scorecard Link and Qualifying Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
08:57 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared the final results of the Mega DSC–2025 examination.
Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official portal, apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared the final results of the Mega DSC–2025 examination, conducted to recruit 16,347 teachers for government schools across the state. The announcement was made by Mega DSC–2025 convener MV Krishna Reddy. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official portal, apdsc.apcfss.in.

According to the School Education Department, the final results were prepared after a detailed review of objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. Following the release of the final key, marks were recalculated using the normalisation method to ensure a fair evaluation process for all candidates.

Steps to Download the Scorecard

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.
  • Click on the ‘results released’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your username and password to sign in.
  • The scorecard/result will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

In addition to result access, the department has introduced a special two-day TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) correction facility. By entering their hall ticket number on the DSC portal, candidates can verify and correct their TET details if required. This correction window will remain open only until August 13, 2025, after which no further modifications will be accepted.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
08:58 AM
AP DSC 2025 Department of School Education Result
Similar stories
ICMAI CMA 2025

ICMAI Opens CMA June 2025 Answer Sheet Verification Following Result Declaration

TS EdCET

TS EDCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released - Steps and Admission Update

CBSE

A New Platform for Students and Teachers - CBSE to Launch Its Own Community Radio

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Declares PGIMER BSc Nursing . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICMAI CMA 2025

ICMAI Opens CMA June 2025 Answer Sheet Verification Following Result Declaration

TS EdCET

TS EDCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released - Steps and Admission Update

CBSE

A New Platform for Students and Teachers - CBSE to Launch Its Own Community Radio

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Declares PGIMER BSc Nursing . . .

Life lessons

Beyond Classrooms: The Education of Experience

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Alumni Meet 2025 Celebrates Legacy, Unity and Visionary Leadership

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality