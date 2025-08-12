AP Mega DSC Results 2025 Declared! Scorecard Link and Qualifying Details Here

Summary The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared the final results of the Mega DSC–2025 examination. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official portal, apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared the final results of the Mega DSC–2025 examination, conducted to recruit 16,347 teachers for government schools across the state. The announcement was made by Mega DSC–2025 convener MV Krishna Reddy. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official portal, apdsc.apcfss.in.

According to the School Education Department, the final results were prepared after a detailed review of objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. Following the release of the final key, marks were recalculated using the normalisation method to ensure a fair evaluation process for all candidates.

Steps to Download the Scorecard

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the ‘results released’ link on the homepage.

Enter your username and password to sign in.

The scorecard/result will be displayed.

Check and download the same for future reference.

In addition to result access, the department has introduced a special two-day TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) correction facility. By entering their hall ticket number on the DSC portal, candidates can verify and correct their TET details if required. This correction window will remain open only until August 13, 2025, after which no further modifications will be accepted.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.