ICAI CA Result 2025 Out - Check Final, Inter & Foundation Toppers List and Pass Percentage

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA May 2025 results for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels. Alongside the much-awaited results, the institute has also published the list of All India toppers for each category.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA May 2025 results for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels. Alongside the much-awaited results, the institute has also published the list of All India toppers for each category.

Toppers List

In the CA Final May 2025, Rajan Kabra secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) with an impressive score of 516 out of 600 marks, translating to an aggregate of 86%. Nishtha Bothra followed close behind at AIR 2 with 503 marks, and Manav Rakesh Shah secured AIR 3 with 493 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Intermediate level, Disha Ashish Gokhru clinched AIR 1 with 513 marks (85.50%), while Devidan Yash Sandeep (503 marks) and Yamish Jain/Nilay Dangi (502 marks) took the second and third positions, respectively.

The Foundation course saw Vrinda Agarwal leading with 362 marks out of 400 (90.5%), followed by Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar (359 marks) and Shardul Shekar Vichare (358 marks) in the second and third positions.

ICAI CA May 2025: Pass Percentage Overview

In the Final exams:

CA Final Group 1: 22.38%

CA Final Group 2: 26.43%

Both Groups (together): 18.75%

In the Intermediate exams:

Group 1: 14.67%

Group 2: 21.51%

Both Groups (together): 13.22%

Candidates can check their results and download their scorecards through the official ICAI portals: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org using their roll number, registration number, and password.

For the complete merit list and further announcements, candidates are advised to visit the ICAI’s official website.