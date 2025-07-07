AP ECET Counselling 2025 Web Option Entry Window Opens - Link and Choice Editing Details

AP ECET 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the web option entry for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 today, July 7.
Qualified candidates who have filled the AP ECET 2024 registration form can exercise the web option by visiting the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the web option entry for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 today, July 7. Qualified candidates who have filled the AP ECET 2024 registration form can exercise the web option by visiting the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET.

How to Complete AP ECET 2024 Web Option Entry Process

  • Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Web Options’ link.
  • Enter AP ECET login credentials (hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha) and click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • Select the college and course of choice from the drop-down menu available.
  • Save the choices and click on the final submission link.
  • Download the filled web options.
  • Take a printout for future reference.
This web-based counselling facilitates lateral entry admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses. The deadline for candidates to submit their choices is July 10, 2025.

During this period, candidates can freeze their options and make further modifications. Candidates are encouraged to exercise as many options as possible to increase their chances of securing a seat in their desired college. If needed, candidates can add/modify the already entered options of their preferred colleges and courses, prioritising them according to their choice on July 11, 2025. However, once the edit window closes, no further changes will be possible.

Post-completion of the choice-filling and editing process, the seat allotment result will be declared on July 13, 2025. Seat allotment will be based on the candidate's rank, preferences, and seat availability.

Find the direct web option entry link here.

