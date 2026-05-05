Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Dates and Reservation Rules Announced; Intake to be Merit-Based

Summary The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the admission schedule for Intermediate first-year enrolment for the 2026–27 academic session. As per the official press release, all government, aided, unaided, residential, minority, and vocational junior colleges have been directed to begin the first phase of admissions from May 8.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the admission schedule for Intermediate first-year enrolment for the 2026–27 academic session. As per the official press release, all government, aided, unaided, residential, minority, and vocational junior colleges have been directed to begin the first phase of admissions from May 8, 2026.

The board has set May 31 as the last date for submission of applications at colleges, while the first phase of admissions will conclude on June 30. Notably, classroom teaching for first-year Intermediate students will commence from June 1, even as the admission process continues.

TGBIE has permitted institutions to offer provisional admissions based on online SSC marksheets. However, final admission confirmation will only be granted after students submit their original SSC pass certificates and transfer certificates.

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In a significant directive, the board has strictly prohibited junior colleges from conducting any independent entrance tests or screening processes. Admissions must be granted solely based on merit, including Grade Point Average (GPA), subject grades, or qualifying examination marks. The board has warned of stringent action against institutions violating these norms.

Reservation Policy and Seat Allocation

The board has outlined a detailed reservation structure for admissions. Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates will receive 15 per cent reservation, Scheduled Tribes (ST) 10 per cent, Backward Classes (BC) 29 per cent, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10 per cent. Additionally, 5 per cent of seats are reserved each for physically handicapped candidates and those excelling in NCC, sports, or extracurricular activities, while 3 per cent is allocated for children of ex-servicemen and defence personnel.

Further, TGBIE has mandated a 33.3 per cent reservation for girls in co-educational institutions where separate girls’ colleges are not available, ensuring equitable access to education.

Mandatory Guidelines for Colleges

The board has made Aadhaar submission compulsory for students seeking admission across all types of junior colleges, including government and private institutions. Unaided colleges have been specifically instructed not to exceed the approved intake limit of 88 students per section or introduce new course combinations without prior approval.

Principals have also been directed to implement several compliance measures. These include obtaining a mandatory anti-drug affidavit signed by both students and their parents, ensuring adequate safety arrangements for female students, and displaying daily updates of vacant and filled seats at the college entrance.

Additionally, institutions must report admissions of foreign or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) students to the police within 24 hours.

The board has advised parents and students to seek admission only in affiliated colleges, with the list of approved institutions available on the official portal.