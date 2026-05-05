TS ICET Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Who Can Download Admit Card? TGCHE Specifies Criteria

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the hall ticket for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their admit cards from the official portal.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the hall ticket for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their admit cards from the official portal, using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

“Hall tickets are enabled for candidates who have submitted their applications on or before 01/05/2026,” the Council additionally informed.

Candidates must download and carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof. Entry into the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

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The TS ICET 2026 admit card contains key details such as the exam date, reporting time, shift schedule, and venue address. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately for correction.

Steps to Download TS ICET 2026 Hall Ticket

To access the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website (icet.tgche.ac.in) and click on the TS ICET hall ticket download link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should review the details, download the document, and take a printout for exam day use.

As per the official timetable, the TS ICET 2026 examination will be conducted in three sessions. Session I will take place on May 13 from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, followed by Session II on the same day from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. Session III is scheduled for May 14 from 10 AM to 12.30 PM.

The preliminary answer key will be released on May 29, 2026. Candidates will be able to raise objections from May 30 to June 5 by paying a fee of ₹500 per objection. Valid objections will be considered during result processing, and the fee will be refunded in such cases. The final answer key, along with the TS ICET 2026 results, will be declared on June 19, 2026.

With the hall tickets now available, candidates are advised to download them well in advance and stay updated with official announcements regarding the examination.

Find the direct download link here.