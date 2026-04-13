TS Inter Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage, Toppers Announced for 1st and 2nd Year

Summary The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially announced the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their marksheets from the official website by entering their hall ticket number.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially announced the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their marksheets from the official websites by entering their hall ticket number.

This year, a total of 9.97 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate examinations. The overall pass percentage for second-year students stood at 70.58%, while first-year students recorded a pass percentage of 66.20%. In terms of gender-wise performance, girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 74.4%, compared to 57.69% among boys.

Breaking down the statistics further, around 5,07,949 students appeared for the second-year examinations, out of which 3,58,490 successfully passed. For the first-year exams, 4,89,126 candidates appeared, and 3,23,807 cleared the examination.

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The TS Inter 1st year examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 17, while the 2nd year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, covering students across multiple streams.

Toppers List 2026

For the first-year results, there were ten students securing the highest marks. Doonur Varsha, along with Chapala Abhishek, Banavath Nandhu Nayak, Katkuri Eeshwara Krishna Sai, Ravula Deepika Sharanya, Bejugam Sindhu, Divya Kachawa, Pamarthi Harshitha, Velidhandla Dharani Datta, and M Charlesh, emerged as the top scorers with 496 marks.

In the merit rankings, Koyya Jyoshna, along with Teegala Sai Shreshtitha, Hafsa Begum, Chintala Florence Ruth, Potru Priyalaxmi, Korukandla Pallavi, Gopathi Hyndavi, Kambhampati Rohini, Dadi Pranavi, and Mandapally Mrudula emerged as the second-year toppers with 997 marks.

Students can download their digital marksheets by logging into the official portal using their hall ticket numbers. The marksheet will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination name, subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status.

With the result link now active, students are advised to verify all details carefully and retain a copy of the marksheet for future academic and admission purposes.