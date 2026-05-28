Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 Phase 2 PCM Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
11:00 AM

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Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the documents through the official websites — cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org
The MHT CET 2026 Phase 2 PCM examinations were conducted on May 10 and 11, while the answer key for the first PCM attempt had earlier been released on May 20

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question papers for the second attempt of the MHT CET 2026 PCM examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the documents through the official websites — cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org.

To download the answer key, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. The MHT CET 2026 Phase 2 PCM examinations were conducted on May 10 and 11, while the answer key for the first PCM attempt had earlier been released on May 20.

The CET Cell has also opened the objection window for candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answers. Students can raise objections against the answer key till May 30, 2026, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question challenged.

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MHT CET PCM Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official MHT CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the link for “MHT CET 2026 Answer Key” available on the homepage
  3. Enter login credentials such as application number/roll number and password
  4. The Session 2 PCM answer key will appear on the screen
  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review their response sheets and answer keys before submitting objections within the stipulated deadline.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
11:04 AM
Maharashtra government MHT CET 2026 Answer Key answer key challenge
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