CUET UG 2026

New Dates Announced for Postponed May 28 CUET UG 2026 Exam; Revised Admit Card Link Activated

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
09:54 AM

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Summary
NTA has announced the revised examination dates for candidates whose Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 commenced on May 11 and is being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple examination centres in India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised examination dates for candidates whose Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 were postponed due to Bakrid.

According to the latest notification issued by the testing agency, the postponed CUET UG 2026 examinations will now be conducted on May 31 and June 6/7, 2026. Candidates affected by the postponement will be able to download their revised admit cards in due course.

The admit card for the rescheduled examination on May 31 has been made available on the CUET UG website (cuet.nta.nic.in). Candidates have been advised to carry the revised CUET UG 2026 admit card to their respective examination centres on the day of the examination.

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NTA stated that the fresh admit cards for the remaining rescheduled examinations will be issued shortly.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 commenced on May 11 and is being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple examination centres in India.

Candidates facing issues while downloading their revised CUET UG 2026 admit cards or noticing discrepancies in the hall ticket details have been advised to contact the NTA helpdesk for assistance. Students can contact the agency through the helpline number 011-40759000 or email their concerns to cuetug@nta.ac.in.

The postponement and rescheduling of the examination were announced to accommodate candidates appearing during the Bakrid festival period and ensure smooth conduct of the examination process.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the revised admit cards, including examination date, shift timing, reporting time, and examination centre details, before appearing for the test.

Find the direct revised admit card link here.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
09:55 AM
CUET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET Exam Date Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Admit Card
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