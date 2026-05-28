UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026: New Exam Centres Added in North-East Region; Edit Window Closes Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
09:30 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced four new examination city options in the North-Eastern region for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2026 exam.
The decision comes as the NTA has opened the application correction facility for UGC NET June 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced four new examination city options in the North-Eastern region for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2026 examination. The additional centres have been added to provide greater convenience to candidates from the North-Eastern states, where limited examination city options were previously available.

The decision comes as the NTA has opened the application correction facility for UGC NET June 2026. Candidates can now make changes to their application forms, including examination city preferences, through the official correction window. The last date to make corrections, including changes in examination city centres, is May 28, 2026.

According to the latest update, the newly added examination centres are located in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Meghalaya. The new centres include Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh with city code AL03, Kakching in Manipur with city code MN04, Bishnupur in Manipur with city code MN05, and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya with city code MG02.

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The revised city options are expected to benefit candidates from states including Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. NTA has also allowed candidates from these North-Eastern states to select examination cities located in neighbouring states through the correction facility if suitable centres are unavailable within their own states.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30 across the country. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for a total of 87 subjects.

Candidates are permitted to modify details such as date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, and examination centre preferences during the correction window. However, the agency has clarified that changes related to mobile number, email address, photograph, and signature will not be permitted.

This year, the University Grants Commission has expanded the subject list for the examination by adding two new subjects — forestry and statistics — to the UGC NET 2026 syllabus.

UGC NET is conducted twice every year, usually in June and December, to determine eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and higher educational institutions across India.

Candidates have been advised to carefully review their application details and complete all required corrections within the stipulated deadline to avoid issues during the examination process.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
09:30 AM
UGC NET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Centre
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