REET Mains Result 2026 Announced: RSSB Releases Subject, Post-Wise Merit List and Cutoff Marks

Summary The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially published the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET Mains) 2025-26 result. Along with the result, RSSB has also released the detailed subject-wise merit list and cutoff marks.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially published the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET Mains) 2025-26 result for the recruitment of primary school teachers in the state. Along with the result, RSSB has also released the detailed subject-wise merit list and cutoff marks for verification. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now access and download their results through the official RSSB portal (rssb.rajasthan.gov.in).

The REET Mains result has been announced for the recruitment of 7,759 primary school teacher posts across Rajasthan government schools.

To access the scorecard, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and password. The board has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned in the result and scorecard after downloading them.

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The REET Mains examination 2025-26 was conducted from January 17 to January 20, 2026, for recruitment to teaching positions in Rajasthan government schools. The examination was held for both Level 1 and Level 2 teacher posts. Level 1 recruitment is meant for teachers of Classes 1 to 5, while Level 2 recruitment is conducted for teachers of Classes 6 to 8.

The scorecard contains several important details related to the candidate and examination performance. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, examination level, subject-wise marks obtained, total score, qualifying status, cut-off marks, and examination year.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the examination will now move to the next stages of recruitment, including document verification and appointment procedures.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is expected to release further details regarding document verification schedules, appointment formalities, and joining procedures in the coming days. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the recruitment process.

Find the direct merit list and cutoff marks link here.