NTA Extends NEET UG 2026 Refund Bank Details Submission Deadline - Check Updated Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submission of bank account details for the refund of examination fees for NEET UG 2026 candidates. The extension has been announced to assist candidates who have not yet completed the refund-related formalities on the official registration portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submission of bank account details for the refund of examination fees for NEET UG 2026 candidates. The extension has been announced to assist candidates who have not yet completed the refund-related formalities on the official registration portal (neet.nta.nic.in).

According to the latest public notice issued by NTA, the facility for submitting bank account details, which was earlier available from May 22 to May 27, 2026, has now been extended till June 22, 2026, up to 11.50 PM.

The decision comes in continuation of earlier notices released on May 12 and May 22 regarding the fee refund process for NEET UG 2026 candidates. The agency stated that nearly 13 lakh candidates have already updated their bank account information through the portal so far.

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Candidates seeking the refund facility can log in to the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal using their application credentials and access the dedicated refund link to submit their preferred bank account details for processing the refund.

NTA has also provided candidates with the option to upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque while submitting the bank account information. The agency said this optional step may help ensure the accuracy of banking details and avoid errors during the refund process.

The testing agency has clarified that once candidates submit their bank account details, the information will be treated as final. No further modifications or corrections in the submitted bank account information will be allowed afterward.

Candidates have been advised to carefully enter all required details while filling the refund form to avoid delays or complications in the refund process. The login procedure and detailed instructions for updating bank account information have been provided in Annexure-I of the official notice.

The extension of the refund facility is linked to the ongoing developments surrounding the NEET UG 2026 examination process. The original NEET UG 2026 examination conducted earlier this month was cancelled following allegations related to a paper leak controversy. Subsequently, authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21, 2026.

The NEET UG examination is one of the largest medical entrance examinations in the country and is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and allied health science courses across India.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official NTA and NEET UG portals for updates related to refund processing, re-examination schedules, admit cards, and other examination-related announcements.

Read the official notice here.