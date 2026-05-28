Little hands and bright minds of Kolkata schools try to heal Earth

Summary Kolkata schools promoted sustainability through solar panels, Earth Day events and tree plantation drives encouraging eco-awareness Students showcased leadership and talent through musicals, investiture ceremonies and award events celebrating holistic growth.

Madhura Bhattacharya of Class X was very happy when her school, Mangalam Vidya Niketan, became one of the few institutions in Calcutta to install solar panels on their rooftops.

Energy saver

The initiative aimed to teach students about alternative power sources and save on traditional resources. Like Madhura, the sight of the tempered glass panels encouraged many students to also lead a sustainable life at home.

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"The solar panels can now provide electricity to our classrooms, laboratories, libraries and other important zones. This helps in reducing electricity expenses while ensuring its better management. Moreover, students get the opportunity to learn about renewable energy and environmental conservation through practical exposure, creating awareness about the importance of protecting

nature from a young age," said Madhura.

The students were also told how solar energy is clean and produces no greenhouse gas emissions or air pollution.

"The adoption of solar energy will also help in building a much better future for everyone," added Rishan Chowdhury of Class XII.

Principal Jayati Mukherjee said: "The use of solar panel by the school gives us clean, limitless energy without greenhouse gases. So, by producing our own power, we are protecting ourselves against fluctuating utility rates. It is said, we have not inherited the earth from our forefathers; we have borrowed it from our children. Thus, we are trying to make a better world for the new generation."

Secretary Vivek Pancholi felt that this is education beyond textbooks. "By installing solar panels, we taught our students that sustainability is not just a subject to be studied, but a lifestyle to be practised every single day. Solar power not only significantly reduces our carbon footprint, but also frees up crucial funds on our electricity bills. Our new solar installation empowers students to witness renewable energy in action and inspires them to become stewards of a cleaner, greener future,"

he said.

Planet love

Tiny palms dipped in blue and green paint, colourful Earth badges pinned to uniforms, and voices giving the messages of conservation — the Pre-primary department of Birla Bharati turned World Earth Day into a celebration of environmental awareness on April 22.

Centred on the theme, Love the Earth and She Will Smile Back, the programme introduced children aged between three and seven to the importance of protecting nature through a rangeof activities.

The celebrations began with hand-printing sessions where students created a bright “Happy Earth” decorated with trees, rivers and sunshine alongside a gloomy “Sad Earth” marked by pollution and deforestation. The contrast helped the children understand how human actions affect the planet.

Tracing, tearing and pasting activities followed as students designed colourful Earth cut-outs and craft-stick models, while group collage sessions filled classrooms with teamwork, laughter and discussions on cleanliness and sustainability.

Many students also carried their handmade Earth models home. Handmade “I Love My Earth” badges and Earth-themed headgear created by the children were a highlight. Students also took part in sapling plantation activities and learnt about the importance of trees in maintaining a healthy environment.

The programme encouraged them to express better through speeches, recitations and discussions on saving water, planting trees and avoiding plastic.

Many children spoke. Themed rhymes and songs were also on the list, while a storytelling performance featuring Mother Earth, Mr Tree and Miss Water introduced concepts of conservation and sustainable living.

"It was heartening to witness our youngest learners embracing the spirit of Earth Day with such enthusiasm and understanding. Through creative activities, performances and collaborative learning, the children explored the importance of caring for our planet," said vice-principal Sumana Mukherjee.

Green cover

Students and teachers of Indira Gandhi Memorial High School, Dumdum, celebrated the school's 40th anniversary by organising a tree plantation programme at Banabitan Biodiversity Park.

The event also marked Earth Day on April 22.

The initiative was conducted by Classes VIII to XII, all members of the school's Blue House. A total of 47 students and three teachers participated in the programme, planting 40 flower saplings of hibiscus, rose, lily and other species.

The guests included social workers and green activists Pradip Sengupta and Udita Banerjee, who spoke on environmental conservation and social responsibility. Also present was Swapan Kumar Mondal, deputy range officer, Salt Lake.

The event taught the students the importance of maintaining greenery around them.

"Each year, the students of Indira Gandhi Memorial High School observe Earth Day through the social awareness programme, in a bid to make this earth a better place for all. This year, the students planted 40 trees to commemorate 40 years of the school's foundation," said vice-principal Aparna Mukherjee

Tales and prizes

The Vidya Mandir Auditorium disappeared beneath moss-covered pedestals, trees and woodland backdrops as Birla High School celebrated its annual day with a production, Into the Woods, followed by a prize distribution ceremony on May 19.

Students of Classes IX to XII staged a full-scale adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Broadway musical, a 90-minute production featuring 16 songs from the original score.

Around 65 students participated in the production.

Directed by Reshmi Bose, the production reimagined Grimms' fairy tales such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel within a single interconnected narrative.

At the centre of the story stood a baker, played by Aditya Kedia of Class X, and his wife, portrayed by Suramya Kumar Nath of Class IX, whose quest to break a family curse tied the journeys of all the characters.

The play opened with a witch, played by Aritra Kumar Bhuinya (Class XII), revealing that the Baker’s family had been cursed to remain childless. To reverse the spell, the couple was tasked with finding four magical objects — Cinderella's slipper, Little Red Riding Hood's red cap, strands of golden hair from Rapunzel and a white cow from Jack.

A whirlwind through the woods followed, where characters wandered in and out of each other’s destinies. Navoneer Bhattacharyya of Class IX played Jack, Md Abeer Javed (Class IX), Cinderella, Sulin Chakraborti (Class VIII) was Little Red Riding Hood and Diptangshu Das (Class VIII), Rapunzel.

A choir featuring violinists, synthesisers and other instrumentalists accompanied the performers.

The school also hosted its prize distribution ceremony, recognising students for Good Conduct, Neatest Classroom and 100 per cent Attendance, among others.

"This year, we wanted to do something different by incorporating the lost art of opera into our production. Due to the innovation of the director, Reshmi Bose, our boys were able to shine and take their talents to thenext level," said principal Loveleen Saigal.

New roles

Forty students formally took charge as leaders at Julien Day School, Howrah, during their investiture ceremony for the academic session 2026–27, held on April 17 in the school auditorium.

The event marked the induction of the new student council, selected by the management and teachers on the basis of overall performance and leadership potential.

The ceremony began with a march-past led by school captain Prakriti Paul (Class XII), vice-captain Aikanteeka Roy (Class XI) and games captain Aabir Bairagi (Class XII).

They were followed by the captains and prefects of the four houses — Les Bleus (blue), Gunners (red), Magpies (green) and Socceroos (yellow) — each carrying the respective house flag.

Each house was represented by 10 members, including the house captain, vice-captain and eight prefects.

In the presence of principal Maryann Thorpe Smith and teachers, the newly elected leaders took an oath to serve God, nation and school.

Led by the principal, school captain, vice-captain and house captains pledged to uphold the values of the institution and to carry out their duties with integrity.

Following the oath, the student leaders were formally invested with specially designed badges and ties by the principal, vice-principal and junior coordinator.

The principal congratulated the new office-bearers and reminded them that leadership was rooted not in authority but in responsibility.

“The badge on your shoulder is not just a symbol of power, but a commitment to the values this institution stands for,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with the school song and the national anthem.

Awards and applause

Applause echoed through the auditorium of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy as the school recently organised a Ceremony of Distinction.

Students from Classes I to XII were honoured in the presence of parents, teachers and peers. Director Meena Kak addressed the gathering, appreciating the dedication and hard work of both students and teachers while encouraging everyone to continue striving for excellence.

Students presented a dance performance. The chief guest was Kaberi Kar Gupta, a scientist with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and the founding director of the Urban Slender Loris Project. Her words encouraged the students to remain curious, determined and committed to their passions.

The ceremony recognised achievements in multiple spheres. There were General Proficiency awards for outstanding overall performance, the Srijan Puraskar, the Sadachar Puraskar, attendance awards for exemplary regularity and awards for best-behaved students, as well as recognition for discipline and conduct.

Special recognition was also given to students who secured the highest scores in board examinations across subjects.

The awards were jointly presented by the chief guest, the school's director, principal and the respective section coordinators. The ceremony also featured a video presentation showcasing memorable moments and achievements from the academic year.

"The Ceremony of Distinction at Lakshmipat Singhania Academy celebrates the spirit of holistic education — where achievement is honoured and measured not only by academic results, but also by character, creativity and compassion; thereby reinforcing our belief in all-round development," said principal Jaya Misra.

"What makes this occasion special is that we recognise not only academic achievers, but also trailblazers — the avid readers, the spirited houses and the students who embody values beyond textbooks. Each child is a story in progress, and every ceremony of distinction marks a meaningful chapter in that journey," added the director.