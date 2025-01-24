TS TET 2025 Result on Feb 5; Answer Key Release Details Here

Summary The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 results will be declared on February 5. The answer key is expected to be released today, January 24.

Prior to the result announcement, the board will issue the provisional answer key and invite objections from candidates via the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet. The answer key is expected to be released today, January 24.

Candidates will have the opportunity to submit objections, which will be carefully reviewed by an expert panel appointed by the department. Based on the panel's evaluation, the final answer key will be released.

Steps to Download the TS TET Answer Key 2025 (Once it is Released)

Visit the official website: tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet. Click on the link for the initial/provisional answer key. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details and download the answer key. To raise objections, follow the guidelines provided on the website.

The TS TET 2025 examination consisted of two papers—Paper 1 for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for classes 6 to 8.

The qualifying criteria for the exam require general category candidates to secure at least 60% marks. BC category candidates need a minimum of 50%, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates must achieve 40% or more to pass.