CLAT

CLAT 2026 Results to Be Announced Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check Scores and Other Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Dec 2025
15:00 PM

Summary
As per the report, the CLAT 2026 results are expected to be declared before 10 am on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Ahead of the result announcement, the consortium had released the provisional answer key for CLAT 2026 and invited objections from candidates till December 12

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is set to announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 results on December 17, as per various media reports.

As per the report, the CLAT 2026 results are expected to be declared before 10 am on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the law entrance examination have been advised to keep their admit cards handy to quickly access their results once the link is activated.

CLAT 2026 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Go to the CLAT 2026 section
  3. Click on the Result link
  4. Enter the required login credentials and submit
  5. The result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and save the result page for future reference

Ahead of the result announcement, the consortium had released the provisional answer key for CLAT 2026 and invited objections from candidates till December 12. Objections were accepted online on payment of a Rs 500 fee per objection.

The consortium clarified that if an objection is found to be valid, the objection fee will be refunded to the same bank account from which the payment was made. It also stated that no requests for refunds to alternative accounts will be entertained, and objections submitted without the prescribed fee were not considered.

The CLAT 2026 examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at National Law Universities was conducted on December 7, 2025, across 156 exam centres in 93 cities, spanning 25 states and four Union Territories.

This year, a total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination. Of these, 75,009 candidates registered for the undergraduate (UG) test, while 17,335 candidates applied for the postgraduate (PG) entrance test.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the consortium’s official website for further updates regarding counselling and admission schedules

Last updated on 16 Dec 2025
15:02 PM
CLAT CLAT 2026
