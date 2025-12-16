GSEB

GSEB Opens GUJCET 2026 Registration for Engineering, Pharmacy Aspirants; Exam on March 29

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Dec 2025
15:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The GUJCET 2026 application form is now available on the official websites — gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org
According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29, from 10 am to 4 pm

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has opened the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 for science stream students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state.

The GUJCET 2026 application form is now available on the official websites — gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. Eligible candidates can submit their applications till December 30, 2025.

According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, at district-level examination centres across Gujarat. Last year, the entrance test witnessed a registration of 1,29,706 candidates, highlighting its significance among science stream aspirants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who have completed or are appearing in the HSC science stream will be required to choose from Group A, B, or AB, depending on whether they are applying for engineering courses, pharmacy courses, or both, respectively.

The GSEB had announced the GUJCET 2026 exam date in November and clarified that the entrance examination will be conducted strictly based on the NCERT Class 12 science syllabus.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline and regularly visit the official websites for updates related to admit cards, exam guidelines, and result announcements.

Last updated on 16 Dec 2025
15:17 PM
GSEB GUJCET 2026 GUJCET
Similar stories
CLAT

CLAT 2026 Results to Be Announced Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check Scores and Other De. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Announces Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Results; 107 Seats . . .

NTA

NTA Curtails CUET PG 2026 Exam Cities, Limits Candidates to Two City Choices

NEET PG 2025

Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Published - Check Choice Filling & Allot. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

KEA Announces Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Results; 107 Seats . . .

CLAT

CLAT 2026 Results to Be Announced Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check Scores and Other De. . .

NTA

NTA Curtails CUET PG 2026 Exam Cities, Limits Candidates to Two City Choices

NEET PG 2025

Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Published - Check Choice Filling & Allot. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS Declares 44 Candidates Ineligible for DM, MCh Admission Jan 2026 Session: Check. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Released for December Exams - Check All Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality