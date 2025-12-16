GSEB Opens GUJCET 2026 Registration for Engineering, Pharmacy Aspirants; Exam on March 29

Summary The GUJCET 2026 application form is now available on the official websites — gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29, from 10 am to 4 pm

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has opened the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 for science stream students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state.

The GUJCET 2026 application form is now available on the official websites — gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. Eligible candidates can submit their applications till December 30, 2025.

According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, at district-level examination centres across Gujarat. Last year, the entrance test witnessed a registration of 1,29,706 candidates, highlighting its significance among science stream aspirants.

Students who have completed or are appearing in the HSC science stream will be required to choose from Group A, B, or AB, depending on whether they are applying for engineering courses, pharmacy courses, or both, respectively.

The GSEB had announced the GUJCET 2026 exam date in November and clarified that the entrance examination will be conducted strictly based on the NCERT Class 12 science syllabus.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline and regularly visit the official websites for updates related to admit cards, exam guidelines, and result announcements.