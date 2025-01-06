Telangana HC Recruitment 2025: Application for 1673 posts to begin soon; Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at tshc.gov.in As per the official notice, the recruitment will be carried out for vacancies in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service and High Court for the State of Telangana

The Telangana High Court is set to commence the application process for recruitment in as many as 1,673 posts from Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at tshc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the recruitment will be carried out for vacancies in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service and High Court for the State of Telangana. Out of the total 1,673 vacancies, 1,277 are allocated for non-technical posts, 184 for technical posts, and 212 for various other positions of the high court. Some of the vacancies include Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Examiner, Record Assistant, Process Server, Stenographer Grade-III, Typist, Copyist, Court Master, Computer Operator, and Office Subordinate among others.

The last date to submit the application is till 31 January 2025. The examination will tentatively be conducted in April 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.