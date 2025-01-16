Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025: Check Exam Dates, Courses, and Details

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) 2025. Aspirants can now access the examination dates for various tests, including TG EAPCET, TG ECET, and TG LAWCET, on the official website tgche.ac.in.
Key Exam Details
TG EAPCET 2025
Organising University: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)
Courses: BE, BTech, BPharm, BPlg, Pharm-D
Exam Dates:
Agriculture and Pharmacy: April 29, April 30
Engineering: May 2 to May 5
TG ECET 2025
Organising University: Osmania University
Courses: Lateral entry into second year BE, BTech, and BPharm
Exam Date: May 12, 2025
TS EdCET 2025
Organising University: Kakatiya University
Course: BEd
Exam Date: June 1, 2025
TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2025
Organising University: Osmania University
Courses: LLB (3-year and 5-year), LLM
Exam Date: June 6, 2025
TS ICET 2025
Organising University: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)
Courses: MBA, MCA
Exam Dates: June 8 and June 9, 2025
TG PECET 2025
Organising University: Palamuru University
Courses: UG DPEd, BPEd
Exam Dates: June 11 to June 14, 2025 (Physical Efficiency & Skill Test)
TG PGECET 2025
Organising University: JNTUH
Courses: ME, MTech, MPharm, MPlg, MArch, PharmD (PB)
Exam Dates: June 16 to June 19, 2025
Detailed information on eligibility, registration fees, and application procedures for each TG CET 2025 exam will be released soon by the respective organising institutes.