Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025: Check Exam Dates, Courses, and Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
17:04 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) 2025. Aspirants can now access the examination dates for various tests, including TG EAPCET, TG ECET, and TG LAWCET, on the official website tgche.ac.in.

Key Exam Details

TG EAPCET 2025

Organising University: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)

Courses: BE, BTech, BPharm, BPlg, Pharm-D

Exam Dates:

Agriculture and Pharmacy: April 29, April 30

Engineering: May 2 to May 5

TG ECET 2025

Organising University: Osmania University

Courses: Lateral entry into second year BE, BTech, and BPharm

Exam Date: May 12, 2025

TS EdCET 2025

Organising University: Kakatiya University

Course: BEd

Exam Date: June 1, 2025

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2025

Organising University: Osmania University

Courses: LLB (3-year and 5-year), LLM

Exam Date: June 6, 2025

TS ICET 2025

Organising University: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)

Courses: MBA, MCA

Exam Dates: June 8 and June 9, 2025

TG PECET 2025

Organising University: Palamuru University

Courses: UG DPEd, BPEd

Exam Dates: June 11 to June 14, 2025 (Physical Efficiency & Skill Test)

TG PGECET 2025

Organising University: JNTUH

Courses: ME, MTech, MPharm, MPlg, MArch, PharmD (PB)

Exam Dates: June 16 to June 19, 2025

Detailed information on eligibility, registration fees, and application procedures for each TG CET 2025 exam will be released soon by the respective organising institutes.

