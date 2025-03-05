TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Application Reopens Tomorrow! All Details

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the registration deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until March 9, 2025, through the official website tbjee.nic.in.
According to the official notice, the second phase of online application for admission into Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture, Paramedical, and other courses has been extended from March 6 to March 9, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process, including uploading the necessary documents, within this period.
TJEE 2025 Exam Fee Details
The examination fee for different categories is as follows:
- General male candidates: ₹550
- SC/ST male candidates: ₹450
- All female and BPL candidates: ₹350
The fee must be paid online using NET banking, debit card, or credit card.
TJEE 2025 Exam Date and Shift Timings
The TJEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 23, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts:
- Physics and Chemistry: 11 AM to 12.30 PM
- Biology: 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM
- Mathematics: 3 PM to 3.45 PM
Candidates must appear for specific subject groups based on their chosen degree programs:
- Group A (Engineering/Technological Degree Courses): Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics
- Group B (Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and others): Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
- Group C (Candidates opting for both Group A and Group B courses): Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics
Candidates are advised to complete their registrations before the deadline and prepare accordingly for the TJEE 2025 examination.