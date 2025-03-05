TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Application Reopens Tomorrow! All Details

Summary The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the registration deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. According to the official notice, the second phase of online application will commence on March 6, 2025.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the registration deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until March 9, 2025, through the official website tbjee.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the second phase of online application for admission into Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture, Paramedical, and other courses has been extended from March 6 to March 9, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process, including uploading the necessary documents, within this period.

TJEE 2025 Exam Fee Details

The examination fee for different categories is as follows:

General male candidates: ₹550

SC/ST male candidates: ₹450

All female and BPL candidates: ₹350

The fee must be paid online using NET banking, debit card, or credit card.

TJEE 2025 Exam Date and Shift Timings

The TJEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 23, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts:

Physics and Chemistry: 11 AM to 12.30 PM

Biology: 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM

Mathematics: 3 PM to 3.45 PM

Candidates must appear for specific subject groups based on their chosen degree programs:

Group A (Engineering/Technological Degree Courses): Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics Group B (Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and others): Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Group C (Candidates opting for both Group A and Group B courses): Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics

Candidates are advised to complete their registrations before the deadline and prepare accordingly for the TJEE 2025 examination.