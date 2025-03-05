SSC GD 2025

SSC GD 2025 Answer Key Out on ssc.gov.in - Check Objection Submission Guide and Link

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
09:26 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys along with response sheets for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 on its official website.
Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their representations online.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys along with response sheets for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates can access their SSC GD 2025 answer key through the login window provided on the website using their registration login ID and password within the specified period.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Login with your unique credentials.
  • The answer key and response sheet will be available.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.
Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their representations online by March 9 (6 PM). A fee of ₹100 per question/answer must be paid for each objection raised. The SSC will not entertain any objections after 6 PM on March 9. Additionally, candidates are advised to download and take a printout of their response sheets cum answer keys as they will not be available after the deadline.

NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates
The recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. The selection process includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a medical examination/document verification. Candidates must qualify at each stage to be considered for final selection.

Find the direct objection submission link here.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2025
09:50 AM
SSC GD 2025 Staff Selection Commission Answer Key
